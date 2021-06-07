Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in an interview with Izvestia told why changes in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and the abandonment of dollar assets were required.

The head of the ministry noted that the situation in relations between Russia and the United States is not easy, and the authorities are constantly seeing the growth of sanctions threats. At the same time, Siluanov stressed, the situation is not normalizing. The minister expressed the opinion that the dollar has become a political currency.

“Restrictions are imposed with respect to Russian entrepreneurs and the country as a whole, which lead to the fact that settlements in dollars become more complicated. Recently, sanctions were introduced against the initial placement of Russian government debt. But we do not know what decisions are further planned by the American administration, ”said the head of the Ministry of Finance.

The decision to transfer the investments of the National Wealth Fund to other assets was made in order to secure Russian reserves. According to Siluanov, the priority will now be given to those instruments that will guarantee the NWF’s stability.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“The dollar has become a political currency”