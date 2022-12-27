Support for families with children is the main task of the state, these obligations will be financed in any case. This was announced on Tuesday, December 27, by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“Everything else can be postponed, and this will be fully funded. This is a principled position, since supporting families with children, supporting low-income citizens is the main task. We would rather abandon any structural projects,” he told reporters.

Siluanov stressed that the transition to a single social benefit for families in need is a structural measure that was introduced faster than planned.

The minister also noted that the government will work on proposals to improve demographic indicators. At the beginning of next year, options for additional measures in this direction will be considered.

On December 19, the Russian government approved the procedure for assigning social benefits for families with children with low incomes. According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the support will cover families with a total of 10 million children. From December 28, Russians can apply for a single allowance on the Gosuslugi portal.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that state support for families with children should be more significant and effective. He stressed that, despite the current situation, the authorities should not forget about fundamental issues. The Russian leader noted that the main task of state support is to minimize the threat of poverty in such families.