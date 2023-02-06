Russia has lost confidence in the dollar as a unit of account. This was announced on February 6 by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov.

“The dollar, euro, pounds, and so on – <...> were considered the top units of account. The situation has shown that this is a completely unreliable tool that can simply be taken and canceled. Therefore, we have no confidence in this kind of units of account,” Siluanov said on air. Channel One.

He also assured that the department sets the task of fulfilling all obligations to the Russians, despite the risks to the revenue side of the budget due to external conditions.

The day before, economics professor Nouriel Roubini noted that the dollar may lose its status as the world’s reserve currency in the next 10 years against the backdrop of confrontation between the US and China.

At the end of January, financial expert of the Finmir marketplace, Anton Kravtsov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the freezing and use of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves by unfriendly countries for their own purposes led to the loss of confidence of other countries in the US dollar and euro.

Last December, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui opined that the US had caused a crisis of confidence in the dollar in other countries due to the frequent use of financial sanctions.