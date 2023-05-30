At the opening ceremony of the annual meeting of the Board of Governors and the Board of Directors of the New Development Bank (NDB) at its headquarters in Shanghai, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on May 30 stated the need to be open to new participants in order to cope with the challenges of our time.

“It is important for the bank to rely on internal resources, the internal resources of its shareholder countries and not be afraid to be ambitious in the implementation of its agenda. In addition, it is important to continue to be open to new members joining the bank’s shareholders who share the development agenda and cooperation with all international organizations,” he said.

Siluanov noted that the bank’s task today is to create new connections, infrastructure, quality of life in the shareholder countries. In his opinion, the processes that are taking place today in the global financial architecture contribute to the creation of new opportunities for the development of the bank.

“Financial, transport, logistics and infrastructure restrictions in the countries-shareholders – everything should become the field of activity of our bank,” he stressed.

The Russian minister urged the NDB to pay special attention to facilitating technology transfer, promoting innovation, addressing food and energy security issues, developing infrastructure and building development potential.

On May 30, the NDB headquarters will host the eighth annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank. After that, on May 31, a number of events will take place, informed press office of the organization.

The New Development Bank was established by the BRICS countries on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement that was signed in July 2014 at the VI BRICS summit in Fortaleza. The purpose of the NDB is to finance infrastructure projects and sustainable development projects in the BRICS countries and developing countries.

On May 29, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed that he dreams of creating a common BRICS currency to “challenge” the dollar. He noted that the rejection of the dollar is necessary because “the dollar is wholly owned by the United States, and they can do whatever they want with it.”

Prior to this, on May 27, the Financial Times, citing BRICS representatives, reported that Saudi Arabia was in talks to join the New Development Bank. Riyadh’s entry into the organization is intended to strengthen ties between members of the bank, which has created the world’s largest emerging economies as an alternative to Western banks.

On May 23, Sergey Chevrychkin, a financial analyst at the Finmir marketplace, told Izvestia that the Roscongress proposal to make the New Development Bank an alternative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the BRICS countries is relevant. The analyst stressed that the observed tectonic shifts in geopolitics signal the emergence of a trend towards deglobalization of the world financial system.