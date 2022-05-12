A new event took place yesterday Indie World who, as usual, focused on upcoming releases for Nintendo. However, many of them also reach other platforms and that is the case we are talking about today.

Specifically, we refer to Silt, a title developed by the English studio Spiral Circus and which was presented during this event. The indie game, which remembers Limbo for its black and white aesthetic, it arrives in June and a new trailer was shown for the occasion.

“Immerse yourself in the harrowing ocean depths of Silt and uncover long forgotten mysteries. Explore dangerous waters, possess sea creatures and solve puzzles to delve deeper into the darkness“, reads the description of the trailer. Silt seems to mix two concepts reminiscent of previous indie projects: the aforementioned dark and somber aesthetic of Limbo and the underwater approach and possession of the aquatic creatures of Abzû.

As Spiral Circus announced on its official Twitter account, Silt will arrive on June 1st on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and PC.

