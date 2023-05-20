There is a type of series that plays part of its credit to the final bet. That is to say: a group of people in an extreme situation tries to survive in an inhospitable environment. The viewer is more or less hooked on their problems, their relationships, their dreams but, deep down, everything depends on the last explanation. What were they doing there? How did they get there? Will they be able to get out? lost It is the most remembered in this subgenre, for worse. Later, one of its creators, Damon Lindelof, redeemed himself with the exceptional The Leftovers. Now we have in the field of terror a for now solid series like desde (HBO) and a handful of apocalyptic bets among which stands out, for multiple reasons, Silo (AppleTV+). The fiction created by Graham Yost is especially reliable where others capsize: the construction of characters is outstanding and the scripts are complex and well-rounded, tools with which he manages to go far beyond the mere post-apocalyptic spectacle.

The plot is simple and has all the ingredients for a disaster that, having seen the first four episodes broadcast so far, it successfully overcomes. In an indeterminate future, 10,000 people live in an underground silo protected from a devastated and uninhabitable exterior. They don’t know who built the shelter or how long they’ve been there. History has been erased and the possession of relics (souvenirs from other times) is punishable. The maximum punishment, reserved for those who subvert a very strict order that guarantees survival, is to be sent abroad. The rest, through giant screens located in the cafeterias, see how the condemned die in the middle of a nuclear winter landscape. But, of course, nothing is what it seems and there are those who are already asking themselves too many questions.

The ‘judiciales’ are part of the political police that maintain a dictatorial order in the silo.

The presentation is completed with an industrial staging, like an interspace ship worn by time, very particular lighting and a drawing of a world that is not at all technological (there are a handful of computers without connection and in the hands of the Government) but neither cavernous, a little Soviet and very gray.

However, the creators have taken pains to develop a plot line full of twists (the first chapter focuses on two characters who are later diluted, although they sow the essence of the mystery of the plot) and skillfully mixes genres: here we have a great story in the style of a 19th century serial, with a silo divided into three levels and a great social stratification; stories of love cut short by death, unsolved crimes and a magnificent protagonist. It is about Juliette Nichols (a superb Rebecca Ferguson, who stands out in a very complete cast) a mechanic from the lower levels who is in charge of keeping the generator running that gives light to the silo and whose path of redemption, progress and change leads in vile the viewer. Her gaze is fleeting at times, penetrating at others, and her decisive walk leads us by the hand through the labyrinths of that underground city. She is the support of a solid series in which some final explanation is glimpsed, although the viewer comes to forget it because what she wants is to know what happens with Nichols and the others. Whether or not they remain in the silo. We want to stay with it, suffer or succeed with it. In the end, it is what has been sought in good stories for more than 20 centuries.

Rebecca Ferguson and David Oyelowo in the second episode of ‘Silo’, surrounded by the industrial aesthetic typical of the series.

