Humor is a tricky issue. Especially when it comes to lame jokes and painful practical jokes. Monday is the heyday of the joke again: April 1. There is hope for those who would prefer to cancel that day. A new Dutch ritual is emerging in which bad puns are made in public unobstructed are destroyed: they go into the paper shredder on the theater stage, if the audience finds the joke too lame. “That has a healing effect,” says Michiel Eijsbouts. Together with Victor Mastboom, he devised the National Evening of Word Joke, including the joke shredder, which they have been organizing and presenting on April 1 since last year.

The first evening last year was in the tiny Amsterdam Torpedo Theater, which was packed with about forty people. Because of that success, they have moved to the Betty Asphalt Complex in the same city next Monday, April 1, which can accommodate 120 people. But that is also already sold out. So it is now over because of that success Saturday, April 6, a second National Word Joke Evening attendance.

Therapeutic laugh, shred, cry and admire

“The audience is bombarded with puns from us all evening, around themes that people in the audience have to point to with their noses: the wise guy,” says Eijsbouts. He met Mastboom when they worked together at Best Friends Quiz, a TV knowledge quiz for youth. “We both have a kind of compulsion to keep making puns that would make most people who hear them groan. By organizing this evening we can make them all, save them, and share them with the public. They can then laugh about it or reject it. In the latter case, they are destroyed on stage,” says Eijsbouts. In short, a therapeutic one cry, shred, laugh and admire for those who can't resist making puns.

It is indeed a kind of “vaccine”, says Eijsbouts, that ritual with the joke shredder. “The idea is that on this one evening you will hear as many successful or unsuccessful puns, including incorrect puns such as Rob Dun Icethat you will be rid of it for the whole year.”

The 'vegetarian terrier'

In the radio program Nails with Heads Eijsbouts and Mastboom gave a preview of puns on Saturday, such as: “My dog ​​does not eat meat, it is a vegetarian terrier” and “The rooster had been completely driven out of the Barneveld. The chicken had explained to him that he could not lay eggs. Typical case of hensplaining.”

The National Word Joke Evening is not only filled with pre-conceived jokes from both copywriters / program makers and the audience. There is also room for on-the-spot improvised puns on themes specified by the audience: Eijsbouts takes care of this as the Stante Pede Word Joke Man, in special boxing champion outfit. Eijsbouts and Mastboom want to make their National Word Joke Evening on April 1 a tradition. “As a shredder in need.”

