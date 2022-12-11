In recent days, the staff of the Paduan e-mobility start-up Silla has reached 44 employees. Born less than two years ago and growing steadily, Silla Industries continues its development also for internal lines, announcing two new promotions: that of Rosanna La Fauci as Sales Manager, to lead a team of three resources, and that of Chiara Roncato as Production Manager of the plant – now made up of eight professionals -, which will close 2022 with the Made in Italy production of 17,000 columns for electric charging.

Albert Cuewho leads the company in the role of CEO, commented: “I am happy and proud of these promotions involving two women, two professionals of very different ages and backgrounds. They entered Silla with different roles, quickly distinguishing themselves by ability, helping us to achieve important objectives that are only the anticipation, we are sure, of what will happen in the near future”. Enthusiasm and desire to take up the new challenge on the part of the two managers. Rosanna The Fauci he joined Silla as a Business Developer, after a long career gained in the fintech and banking world, in groups such as Matica and Nido: a successful bet, that of reinventing himself in smart mobility. “I am very happy with the challenge undertaken. In just over a year, I had the opportunity to learn a great deal by working with extremely well-prepared colleagues, in a serene but always impeccably professional environment. It’s exciting to be part of a team that is growing in such a radical and positive way.”

Clear Roncato, with a degree in Business Administration from Ca’ Foscari and sales experience in companies including Osram, joined Silla nine months ago. “I want to thank first of all Alberto who with this new and unexpected responsibility encourages me to put all the motivation I have into play. Not only that: he gave me the opportunity to continue the path taken in the Master in industrial asset management and maintenance, demonstrating how Silla sees the achievement of individuals as the main way to achieve group objectives. The best prerequisite for achieving ever more surprising results together”.