Tomorrow, August 20th, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live will take place. As always with these types of events, many are hoping to have new information about Hollow Knight: Silksong. However, The organizer of this presentation has made it clear that Cherry Team’s work will not be part of the planned announcements.

Through his official Twitter account, Geoff Keighley confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be part of the announcements we will see during Gamescom’s Opening Night Livesomething that disappointed more than one person. This is what he said:

“Just to make this clear, there will be no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. @TeamCherryGames is still working.”

This is another disappointment for fans, who have waited for years to get a new look at the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight. Although earlier this year we saw brand registrations and rankings that pointed to a revelation during the summer events, Team Cherry remains silent. With this confirmation, interest in Opening Night Live is likely to wane.

We remind you that Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place on August 20and here there will be no trace of Hollow Knight: Silksong. In related news, new details about this development have emerged. Fans are also disappointed.

Author’s Note:

At this point, it is best to simply not wait for new information about SilksongThat way, when we eventually get news, you can be genuinely surprised. Perhaps we’ll see more about this installment during The Game Awards.

Via: Geoff Keighley