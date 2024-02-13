The wait continues. Silksong he is not yet with us and we have no idea how much he is missed. It is certainly not easy to wait but for some it is practically impossible. The players, in yet another attempt to attract the attention of the developers, have decided to push the different moderators subreddit to close the respective groupsobviously starting with Silksong's.
However, subreddits have also joined them, such as that of Deltarune (from the Undertale series), calling for “killing this subreddit, we all deserve it.” Or even “Let them do it, this subreddit longs for the sweet release of death.”
Looks like r/Deltarune are willing to be sacrificed. Of Silksong doesn't release tomorrow, I'll lose all hope.
It's not very clear how all this started, but apparently someone suggested the idea of closing the Silksong subreddit last weekend and everything snowballed. As mentioned, it's nothing more than a way to get developers' attention.
Silksong, what happened?
We remind you that the most recent news from the Silksong development team they date back to June 2022, when the team included the game in an Xbox video that promised all included games would be released within 12 months. Obviously this was not the case and all the fans are still anxiously waiting to know something.
Among many theories that are circulating is that an announcement is planned for Valentine's Day, but it seems to have arisen following a post by Team Cherry published in 2019 but now shared by users in such a way as to make it seem more recent.
