The wait continues. Silksong he is not yet with us and we have no idea how much he is missed. It is certainly not easy to wait but for some it is practically impossible. The players, in yet another attempt to attract the attention of the developers, have decided to push the different moderators subreddit to close the respective groupsobviously starting with Silksong's.

However, subreddits have also joined them, such as that of Deltarune (from the Undertale series), calling for “killing this subreddit, we all deserve it.” Or even “Let them do it, this subreddit longs for the sweet release of death.”

It's not very clear how all this started, but apparently someone suggested the idea of ​​closing the Silksong subreddit last weekend and everything snowballed. As mentioned, it's nothing more than a way to get developers' attention.