Silk Sonic’s song ‘Leave The Door Open’ has won the Grammy for Song of the Year. In that prestigious category, the joint R&B project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak defeated singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Rock band Foo Fighters won three Grammys more than a week after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, in the categories best rock album, best rock song and best rock performance.

The world’s most important music awards were presented on Sunday evening local time at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for the first time in two years before a full house. The Dutch nominees Afrojack, Tiësto and the composer Louis Andriessen, who died last year, did not receive any prizes.

The evening was hosted by talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah and graced by a video speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Our musicians wear bulletproof vests instead of tuxedos,” he said. “We are fighting against Russia, which brings a terrible silence with its bombs. Dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

American comedian Louis CK was the most notable winner. Several years ago, he was under heavy fire for sexual misconduct, but was awarded the Grammy for best comedy album on Sunday night. Olivia Rodrigo won the prize for best newcomer and best solo performance in pop.