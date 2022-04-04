The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards has just begun and it does so with the spectacular performance of Silk Sonic, the band created by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak that recovers the funk of the seventies and has brought the entire auditorium to its feet. “Last year it was Pfizer or Moderna what they got into,” said Trevor Noah, the master of ceremonies, about the guests at the great gala of the music industry.

It is clear that live music is the most important thing at a gala that has continued with the performance of Olivia Rodrigo, who won a Grammy for best solo pop performance for ‘drivers license’ at the pre-show, precisely the song he has performed on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. With a spectacular staging, Olivia has started her performance inside a car, to later go out on stage, turned into the typical residential neighborhood of the United States. Next, it was the turn of J. Balvin and his ‘Everyone is crazy’, which she performed together with María Becerra, as a guest star, and with a spectacular choreography by 64 dancers. Interestingly, the new Grammy urban music award has gone to Bad Bunny.

And the first prize of the night arrives, the song of the year. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, with his band Silk Sonic take him away for ‘Leave the Door Open’.

Now it’s time for the BTS, with a very planned performance, in which the seven South Korean pipiolos play at being secret agents who move between James Bond and the Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission Impossible’, with a game with the beams of light. The public goes crazy. BTS was followed by singer and rapper Lil Nas X, with a performance in which he performed ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘INDUSTRY BABY’, in a less daring performance than might be expected.

Then came the turn for the award for best country album, awarded to Chris Stapletón, author of some lyrics by Taylor Swift or Adele, for ‘Starting Over’.

But, without a doubt, one of the most exciting moments of the evening was when those responsible for allowing musicians to give concerts and tour all over the planet were honored. On her behalf, and with the audience on its feet, Billie Eilish’s production manager came out on stage. It was she who presented the performance of the young singer who performed a simply devastating ‘Happier Than Ever’. Billie began to sing the song, which begins delicately and almost like a whisper, in a house upside down and with water up to her ankles, to culminate it with her brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall on the roof of the house in a devastating way. and furiously furious, with the gain of the electric guitar turned up. She also wore Billie a T-shirt with the image of Taylor Hawkins that she raised when she finished the performance of the song. Interestingly, after her performance, Olivia Rodrigo won her second Grammy of the night for best new artist.

The best rap performance has gone to Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem for ‘Family Ties’. “A dream. Thanks to all the team that supports me. Next came a performance by Chris Stapleton, Deputy Concert Director.

Unlike the Oscars, the Grammys’ support for Ukraine was as straightforward as it was forceful. “Do you know? One thing that makes music so powerful is its ability to respond, even in dark times. It can lift spirits and offer hope for a better tomorrow and there is nothing else now that can help the people of Ukraine,” explained Trevor Noah, drawing applause from the guests before ushering in Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelensky. In a video message, Zelensky wondered what is most or put to music? «The war, the silence of the ruined cities and the murdered people. Our children, victims of the rockets, 400 injured children, more than a hundred dead, whom we will never see draw again. Our parents running to the shelters, fighting for their lives. We’ll stay together if the war doesn’t finish us off. Our musicians wear armor instead of suits. We are fighting against Russia, which breaks the silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with music; Tell the truth about this war on your social networks. Anything, but I’m not silent, “Zelensky claimed. After his intervention, the musician John Legend and the Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performed ‘Free’ while the screens were filled with devastating images of the war.

Later, it was Lady Gaga’s turn, who was ushered in by Tony Bennet, on video, to perform songs from her album of duets. He has not performed at the gala since 2019.

The award for best R&B album goes to Jazmine Sullivan for ‘Heaux Tales’.

Jared Leto takes the stage to present the award for best pop vocal album. Olivia Rodrigo takes the third grammy for ‘Sour’. «I want to dedicate the award to my parents, I told them that I wanted to be a gymnast, although I did not know how to do a cartwheel, and a week later, that I wanted a Grammy. They have supported me with all my dreams, no matter how crazy they were. This is for my fans », she said raising the statuette.

And one of the saddest moments of the night came. Trevor Noah told that it was time to celebrate with the Foo Fighters the three grammys achieved, but that the death of Taylor Hawkins made it impossible. The organization paid tribute to the drummer with a compilation of images while the group’s ‘My Hero’ was playing, before giving way to ‘In memoriam’.

Then came the performances of Jon Batiste and Justin Bieber, who initially performed ‘Peaches’ in ballad format.

Doja Cat and Saza win the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Vocal Performance. “I’ve never had to pee so fast,” Doja Cat said with a laugh, before addressing Saza: “You are everything to me.” Doja Cat began to cry on the stage as everyone applauded her. The road manager of ‘HER’ announced her performance, that she played the drums with the dedicated audience and ended up doing her song with lenny kravitz. Travis and ar you gonan be my girl

Keith Urban presented the grand prize of the night, with the grammy for recording of the year: ‘Leave the Door Open’, a tribute to soul R&B, recording of the year. «We want to be uhumilds we are trying but it is that in the industry we call this sweeping, we love all the nimonados we love you bruno mars lit a cigarette and now we go for the cospas.

Perhaps the biggest curiosity lies in the ‘battle’ between Billie Eilish, the brand new winner of an Oscar for the song ‘No Time To Die’, from the latest James Bond movie, ‘No time to die’, and Olivia Rodrigo. Both are nominated for seven statuettes, although at the pre-show Rodrigo had already won the first of the night for best solo pop performance for ‘drivers license’. They are not, however, the most nominated stars. Jazz musician Jon Batiste is up for eleven grammys -he has already won three of them at the pre-show-, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, with eight nominations.

It would have been a big night for the Foo Fighters – they’ve picked up two statuettes for best rock performance for ‘Making Fire’ and best rock album for ‘Medicine at Midnight’. The death a few days ago of his drummer, the ever-smiling Taylor Hawkins, has devastated Dave Grohl and his crew, who have ended up suspending their tour. Not in vain, tonight they were going to play at the Grammys and the performance has been suspended. There will be, they have said, a tribute to the drummer.

The sparkling Trevor Noah repeats as master of ceremonies at a gala in which a total of 86 prizes are awarded in genres ranging from classical music and jazz to R&B and urban pop. Do not despair because only nine of the prizes will be awarded at the gala, the remaining 77 will be delivered during the pre-gala and can be seen on the channel that the Grammys have on YouTube starting at 9:30 p.m.

Precisely, in this pre-gala it has been announced that neither Pablo Alborán nor C. Tangana have won the two awards to which they opted. Alborán was a candidate to win the award for best Latin pop album for ‘Vertigo’, which was finally won by Álex Cuba for ‘Mendo’, and C. Tangana opted to win the award for best Latin rock album for ‘El madrileño ‘. Juanes has taken it away from him, with ‘Origin’.

It will also be a night to celebrate live music. Artists such as Billie Eilish, Rachel Zegler, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, HER, BTS, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., and Nas.