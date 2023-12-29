The silky sharks I'm among them most threatened shark species from fishing and the shark fin trade; these majestic oceanic predators, which can reach i 3.5 meters longthey are also exposed to various dangers that can cause damage to their body parts, nevertheless a recent discovery revealed that silky sharks have a extraordinary ability to regenerate their fins after a traumatic event.

The discovery was made by a marine biologist, Chelsea Blackwho studied photos of an adult male silky shark taken by an underwater photographer off the coast of Florida, and the shark had been tagged with a unique number to aid identification.

In July 2022, the shark featured a dorsal fin injuryprobably caused by forcefully removing a tag satellite tracking with a pointed object, illegal practice in Floridawhere silky sharks are protected and must be released if accidentally caught.

The shark with the injured fin disappeared from the Jupiter, Florida area for several months, presumably following its species' annual migration, and then in June 2023, the same shark returned to the same area, but with a differently shaped dorsal fin .

The photos showed that the fin had regenerated significantly, recovering the87% of its original size, and the wound had closed completely 42 days and the fin had shown a growth of 10.7% in the area.

A rare phenomenon even in silky sharks

This is the first time that the regeneration of the dorsal fin in one is documented silky shark and only the second known case of dorsal fin regeneration in a shark.

The first case had been observed in one whale sharkthe largest living fish, which had lost part of its dorsal fin due to a collision with a boat, and again, the fin had regenerated almost completely in a year.

Dorsal fin regeneration is a rare and little studied phenomenon in marine species, it is known that some bony fish, such as zebras and goldfish, can regenerate their fins after partial or total loss, while sharks, which are cartilaginous fish, appear to have a lower regeneration capacity.

This is thought to be due to the different structure of their fins, which are made up of cartilaginous rays and not bones.

Dorsal fin regeneration in sharks could be influenced by several factors, such as species, age, diet, stress, environment and type of injury. It is not yet known what the biological mechanisms are that allow regeneration, nor what the possible functional and ecological consequences are for sharks.

An ecological importance

Dorsal fin regeneration in silky sharks could be of ecological importance, as it could help these animals survive and adapt to the threats they face, considering that Sharks' fins are essential for their locomotionThe balancingthe stability and the maneuverability.

A loss or deformation of the dorsal fin could impair these functions and make silky sharks more vulnerable to predators, competition, malnutrition and disease.

Dorsal fin regeneration may also have conservation importance, as it could help protect shark populations from overfishing and the shark fin trade. These practices are among the main causes of the global decline of sharks, which are among the vertebrates most threatened with extinction.

Sharks are key animals for maintaining the balance and biodiversity of marine ecosystems, and their loss could have cascading negative effects on other species and the entire planet.

The discovery of dorsal fin regeneration in silky sharks opens new research and conservation perspectives for these fascinating and important species.

Chelsea Black's study is published on Journal of Marine Sciences and offers a testament to the resilience and adaptability of sharks in the face of the challenges they face.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don't miss the latest news from all over the world!