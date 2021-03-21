Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The Emirati-born foal “Al-Bateen” of its owner His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, won the Al Markhaniya race for a distance of 1800 meters, at the expense of a group of strong participants, which was held yesterday at Al Ain Racecourse.

Unexpectedly, the four-year-old Al-Bateen, who descended from the “victory” descendent, dominated the course of the race from the depth of the straight line, beating a difference of 3.25 in length from “Fahad Al-Wathba,” recording a time of 2:07:33 minutes.

The Ajban stables belonging to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, under the supervision of coach Abdullah Al Hammadi, dominated the first and second places in the final round of the 5100-meter Al Ain Marathon.

“Silk of the Country” was not among the strong candidates to win, but despite not being nominated, the Brazilian knight Bernardo Pinero knew how to deal with the course of the race, and he kept maneuvering near the internal fence, before he was alone at the top in the last 100 meters.

The 8-year-old “Rif Silk” was the 8-year-old by a difference of 8 lengths over his brother, “Balad Al-Rif”, with a time of 6:22:09 minutes.

The promising skilled “Jonah” Lias for the races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, under the supervision of Jean-Claude Picot and the leadership of Ryan Coratollo, did not find any resistance remembered when she won the Al Sarooj race.

The four-year-old skilled and daughter of “Rabah de Carrer” was successful, with a difference of 2.25 in length from her strong runner-up, “Sundus,” and the champion covered the 1,800-meter race in a time of 2:07:33 minutes.

The trio, owner Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah, trainer Ernst Ortel and knight Taj Auchi, continued their good shows in the Al Wathba Cup Stallions races sponsored by the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan racing festival, by winning the 12th round for the 1000 meters.

The victory came via the horse, “AF Thur”, 10 years old, which was 1.25 in length ahead of “Yaslam”, and the champion scored a time of 1:07:39 minutes.

“Al-Mansour NF” scored a remarkable victory for Bayerly Racing under the supervision of Hilal Al-Alawi and the leadership of Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, with a difference of 6.5 lengths from his runner-up “Bahir”, in the second half of 2000 meters for the title of Al-Mafraq, and the champion scored a time of 2:19:23 minutes.

The horse “Farites Obi” of Sheikh Nasser Muhammad Al-Hashar, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami and the leadership of Saif Al-Balushi, grabbed a difficult victory with one head ahead of his runner-up, “Dream de Montjoie”, who in turn advanced by a lead over the third-place holder in the Falaj Hazza race.

The champion covered the 1,800-meter race, which was held in the fifth, with a time of 2:05:46 minutes.

The horse, “Welcome Serberise,” its owner, Karawan Barzani, gave it its first victory in the country, when Sandro Paiva led him, under the supervision of the Dean of Trainers, Ali Rashid Al-Rahey, to win the sixth game of 1600 meters for purebred horses over the title of Falah. Zero to A Hundred “, recording a time of 1:39:48 minutes.