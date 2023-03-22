The Motor Valley will not welcome the new Silk-Faw supercars, barring sensational last-minute twists. The parable of the American and Chinese joint venture that should have landed in Gavassa, near Reggio Emilia with a plant and a research and development center to create high-performance electrified cars, seems destined for a bitter ending. After months of silence and postponements, the first creaks had already made themselves felt but in recent weeks the situation has worsened, with the investigation by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office, the revocation of public funds allocated by the Emilia-Romagna Region, the town planning deeds canceled and finally the first injunctions from some suppliers. The last step was taken by Silk-Faw, presenting a request for composition with creditors, a move which in fact opens up the attempt to initiate a state of crisis for the company.

Debts and creditors for Silk-Faw

To weigh on the reality led by Jonathan Krane there are above all 19 million euros of debts, with over 16 million euros expected from the suppliers who have made services available for the American and Chinese joint venture and who have managed to raise cash. In recent years, despite the immobility, Silk-Faw which in any case made various operations and investments, both from the real estate and human resources point of view. Il Resto del Carlino took stock of these, reporting how “the company made investments of 28 million euros and in 2021 incurred costs of 7 million, especially for personnel. He bought a portion of the land on which he intended to build the factory, paying 1 million and 430 thousand euros. It paid advances for other land for 3.6 million and paid 173,000 euros for building permits”.

It’s not over yet

In any case, the judge will decide whether or not to accept the arrangement request presented by Silk-Faw, who just under ten days ago had returned to speak through the mouth of the managing director Giovanni Lamorte, who had tried to rekindle the hope by admitting the problems but arguing that the procedure for landing in Reggio Emilia would start again as soon as some critical issues were resolved: “The goal is to implement a company recovery plan that will lead to overcoming the current situation of financial tension. We will relaunch the project. We will change the layout of the plant having fewer square meters available.” At this point, however, it seems highly unlikely that Silk-Faw will be able to recover and kick off the project presented with great fanfare almost 3 years ago now.