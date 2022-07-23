The project Silk-Faw it had attracted not a few enthusiasm in Italy. The possibility of having a new production plant in the Motor Valley (near Reggio Emilia), with an investment of 1.3 billion euros and leading names (Amedeo Felisa and Walter De Silva above all). Now the car project seems to have stalled, and Monday 25 July could be the decisive day to know the fate of this Sino-US joint venture. But what exactly happened?

The farewell of Felisa and Roberto Fedeli (now at Aston Martin) was the first alarm bell. There is no more movement on social media and in press releases; the website is out of date. De Silva, who had put his signature on the hypercar S9, he is dedicating himself to other types of projects and has not talked about the topic anymore. Finally, the deed for the purchase of the land in the Gavassa area was not signed. The lack of communication and progress is typical of companies that do not know what to expect in the future: as in the case, for example, of the SsangYong brand, which in Italy does not move waiting for news from Korea.

On Monday 25 July there will be a telephone meeting between the regional councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Colla, and the top representatives of the company. Colla will ask President Jonathan Krane to bring concrete figures and plans on what to do. We recall that the regional and Reggio Emilia institutions have said they are ready to guarantee 9 million euros in contributions and facilities to support the company, in view of the employment of a thousand workers. Could it all end in a soap bubble? Let’s hope not, even if the conditions are not good. The doubt is in fact that the promised investments have evaporated, also due to a very unfavorable period from an economic point of view, between the war in Ukraine, inflation and the semiconductor crisis.