Silk-Faw, the failure of Prodi and Bonaccini’s project with China and the USA

As anticipated by Affaritaliani.it the project has already failed, even before it was born Silk Fawthat of creating in Emilia Romagna a motorvalley with the supercars of the Chinese and the funds also of the USA. A project dear above all to ex premier Romano Prodi and to the governor of Emilia Stefano Bonaccini. But over time nothing happens and ideas are not translated into concrete facts, so the Region Emilia Romagna decided to withdraw funds in support of who should have built it, Silk-Faw. Thus the initiative foundered mainly due to the difficulty in finding that money to lay the first “bricks” in this ambitious project. Actually those 4.5 million euros public they had been frozen long ago, when the first ones had emerged doubts on the seriousness of the operation.

To the point that the lawyer and member of parliament of the Brothers of Italy Gianluca Win he had wondered how so many announcements were possible when the land of Gavassanear Reggio Emiliawhere the headquarters would arise, was still an overgrown field of weeds. The parliamentarian had filed a complaint also because the law was leaked lack Of international notoriety of the Chinese company and the possible debts of the US partner, with a declaration of the Consob American about the high risk of the bonds issued by the latter. Bonaccini had guaranteed the project 4.5 million in public funding, plus the same amount from the Municipality of Reggio Emilia as missing costs urbanization. A bridge between Beijing And Washington unexpected these days. Prodi: “It is a very important decision for our country”. There are only words left. Among the mocked companies there is also Giugiaro.

