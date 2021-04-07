The defeat of Mati Díaz and Silingo at the start of the season in Madrid is the highlight of the first day of the team. They already finished the previous season together, they are friends, veterans, and with many wars played in the WPT, but they could not with Alba and Gil, who from the previous ones get into the round of 16 with a 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2. An excellent position, with options even to be in the quarterfinals,

The official presentation of Stupaczuk and Garrido went through moments of trouble, because they beat Moyano and Rico in three sets, although in the last one by a conclusive 6-1. Tello and Chingotto, the most stable couple in the WPT, struggled in the first set against Gadea and Víctor Ruiz (7-6) and then entered the usual dynamic: 6-1,

There were no big surprises in the women’s team either, Although the victory of Carmen Goenaga and Beatriz Caldera in three sets against a couple that has been together for more than a decade, Carolina Navarro and Cecilia Reiter, is remarkable: 4-6, 7-5 and 6-4.

This Thursday the four best couples in the ranking enter into action, which in the Open are exempt from the first round and enter the round of 16. Since almost all couples are rebuilt this winter, their presencoa generates a lot of interest to know what can be expected of them this year. That will be at the WiZink Center, from 09:30 hours.