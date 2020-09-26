Fewer applicants invited and seated in different rooms

They would have hired even more young people – five apprenticeship positions remained vacant. Blume: “The reason for this was that the corona pandemic hit us in March. We already had applications, but we didn’t know how to deal with them. Normally we always take a recruitment test, conduct interviews and offer an internship in advance so that the future trainees know what they are getting into. How should we do that? “

The KKT employees used the following two months to draw up a pandemic plan, says Blume: “We invited fewer applicants, put them in different rooms. It was important to adhere to the distance rules and the rules of conduct. ”So the application process started again from May:“ But by then the majority of applicants were gone, ”said Blume.

Nevertheless, eight trainees found their way to KKT Frölich this year, including Lea Nortmann, an industrial clerk trainee: “I approach the whole thing very openly. I already liked the atmosphere here during the interview. I came in and felt right at home. ”Jonas Kopperschmidt, prospective toolmaker, is also looking forward to the familiar atmosphere at KKT:“ I applied to KKT because I heard from many friends that they were doing a very good training here He already knows two colleagues from football from his department. So far he has had nothing to do with rubber.

After getting to know each other for the first time, there was a rally across the KKT factory premises

Just like trainee Rick Jean Bartsch: “I didn’t even know how it all came about beforehand. The first glimpse was fascinating. ”Bartsch is training as an electronics technician for industrial engineering. At the time, KKT introduced itself as a training company at its school: “They convinced me there, more than the others.”

Susanne Blume is certain that, apart from the application process, this year of apprenticeships will not differ from the years before: “Otherwise we held a welcome event to grow together as a team. That won’t happen this year. For this we have distributed welcome bags in the form of a KKT gym bag, filled with a KKT umbrella and a drinking bottle with a logo. “

The KKT logo can also be found on the new work clothes, which are ready to be tried on on the first day. After getting to know the management, the trainees started a rally to explore the employees, the work areas and the factory premises – with mask protection, of course.

By the way, according to Susanne Blume, the trainees do not have to worry about the Corona crisis: “I was informed directly about the current status, including short-time work. We wanted them to know that it won’t affect them. We are all feeling the effects of the corona crisis. We just have to make sure that we emerge stronger from the crisis. We going to make that.”