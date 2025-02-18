In an industry that is proud of its ability to disruption, the unfortunate attitude became its own form of domination, while reflecting the technological ideology of the time: innovation above tradition, efficiency above excess and , at least in the beginning, the belief that technology existed to serve people, not only to benefit from them.

In the early 2000s and 2010, the great names of technology were presented as visionaries with the mission of democratizing access, improving life and building a better future. The sector was positioned as an antidote against Wall Street’s greed, and the seemingly informal uniform of t -shirts, sweatshirts and shoes reinforced that distinction. Technological leaders were not extravagant bankers with tailored costumes, they were problem solving, engineers and idealists who worked for the utopian vision of progress.

“Zuckerberg’s style change portrays a very specific detail about US billionaires who are aligning with what seems like a new political order. These magnates control multinationals, including goal, Google, Amazon and Uber, which have a Extraordinary ability to influence people’s decision -making and that, consequently, are first -order figures to which politicians must moderate, “Wild replicates. While the Biden administration did this through the judicial arm of the Government and the legal courts, Trump seems to bow to these men through their personal court, where they are obliged to seek their approval.

Wild sets the example of Trump’s presidential inauguration: “The guests constituted a who of the American technological billions. There are strong parallels with the medieval royal courts, where the members of the aristocracy competed with each other for the attention and sponsorship of the ruler.

Some men in technology, including Sam Altman, are still clinging to their t -shirts and action pants, but how long will it take before their appearance evolve to adapt to the growing power they exercise? After all, OpenAi every day becomes darker. And then it is Skyd Pichai, the silent architect of the Empire of Google’s AI, whose fashion may not be in the headlines, but whose policies are. Under his supervision, Alphabet has just discarded his former promise not to develop AI for weapons or surveillance.

What follows? A Richard Mille of titanium for billionaires with defense contracts? A Kashmir’s sweater tailored to Brunello Cucinelli with the motto ‘In ai we trust ‘ (“We trust in AI”)? Pichai changed the New Balance for Lanvin tennis, since fashion footwear is the “initiation drug” for billionaires; Zuckerberg is famous for his love of Adidas 4DFWD X Strung. If the new technology clothing code consists in pointing out domain, it will surely not spend much time before Pichai and Altman follow their example. Because in Silicon Valley, power is not only exercised, now it is also wearing.

The impunity of reinvention

The most curious? Few question Mark Zuckerberg’s transformation. Most comments focus on what and how: their design accessories and their aesthetics ready for combat, rather than why. “This exposes the persistence of gender inequalities. When Kamala Harris appeared to the elections, his aesthetic choices were subject to implacable scrutiny. However, Zuckerberg’s evolution is received with curiosity more than criticism. There is no doubt about The impunity with which powerful men can reinvent themselves, “Wild argues.

In the case of Zuckerberg, the change from technological prodigy to physically imposing and trained leader for combat reflects the widest trajectory of Silicon Valley himself. The archetype of the disruptor with a hooded sweatshirt was replaced by something more militarized. The new technological oligarchy is not limited to controlling perception, but controls entire industries, including countries.