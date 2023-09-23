A few years ago, the company California Forever, formed by some billionaire investors from Silicon Valley, including Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell, and one of the founders of Linkedin, Reid Hoffman, began buying a vast portion of land in the county. of Solano, in northern California.

The mysterious initiative caught the attention of American politicians and even the Ministry of Defense, which has a military area in the region.

In total, in the last five years, eight thousand hectares of agricultural fields were purchased at an approximate value of US$800 million (around R$4 billion, at current prices), according to a report in the Spanish newspaper El País.

With this, the company became the largest land owner in the entire county, which is located just 100 kilometers from San Francisco.

After buzz grew among the 450,000 residents who live in the region, the company finally announced the objective of the million-dollar purchase: to build a city from scratch.

In the construction proposal, the magnates claim that county residents will find “more opportunities to live in safe, sustainable communities and with well-paying jobs.”

“East of Solano, where the city — still unnamed — will be built, has a low fire risk and is strategically located in the center of northern California,” says an excerpt from the project presented by the tycoons.

But, despite the good presentation, investors still need to convince American citizens and state politicians about the viability of the “enterprise”.

To the American newspaper New York Postlocal authorities stated that the portion of land acquired is very different from the reality presented by the group.

The area is made up of dry, inhospitable agricultural land, constantly hit by strong winds, and is surrounded by turbines and abandoned oil wells.

The location in Solano County where the city would be built

In the first meeting held with California politicians, the plan was not seen with so much “delight” by the representatives.

In an interview with New York Postone of the project’s main critics, Democratic Rep. John Garamendi, said the investors “gave no indication of how the city would be governed.”

For him, the idea would be extremely expensive and would face several challenges, including a lack of local infrastructure and construction limitations due to federal and local regulations governing urban development in Solano County.

To the newspaper San Francisco Chronicle, another deputy who met with the tycoons, Mike Thompson, also stated that he does not see the project coming to fruition in the short term. “They don’t have plans, they have a vision, an idea,” he said.

Faced with the “disenchantment” of the authorities, the company decided to carry out research with the current residents of Solano, aiming to “measure” the popularity of the measure, which plans to build thousands of houses in the currently free spaces in the region, and the response was mostly favorable to the project .

The land purchased represents almost twice the area of ​​the city of San Francisco, which has been experiencing a serious security crisis in recent years and has taken many Californians out of the state.