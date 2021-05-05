Silicon Valley topic The trade union movement in the United States is cramped. Now employees of large technology companies in Silicon Valley are trying to change the situation.

HS Visio|Silicon Valley topic
As many as 80 percent of U.S. employers have resorted to outside consultants to thwart their employees ’intentions to organize, says the global trade union umbrella organization.
Coronary pandemic has been an embarrassing time for the trade union movement in Silicon Valley.
This is well known to the software developer Maya Knoppsitting in front of a computer at his home in Santa Cruz, California.
“I haven’t gotten around to anyone with the grievances of technology companies,” he says.
