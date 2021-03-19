Silicon Valley topic The coronavirus ushered in the gym market. Americans are now blaming their money for virtual exercise.

HS Visio|Silicon Valley topic

Virtual exercise jumped to number one of the hottest exercise trends of the year in the United States. The break-up now takes place with half-pound virtual glasses on the head.

Pandemic has revolutionized the American way of fitness. Virtual exercise services rose to the top of the hottest exercise trends this year on the U.S. College of Sports Medicine’s list of the American College of Sports Medicine.

