Silicon Valley topic The continental plates of international university education are swaying. The funding base of top universities is crumbling into the hands of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has far-reaching consequences for U.S. universities, where a year of study can cost $ 50,000, or about $ 42,000 a year.

Finnish Rosanna Katajan had to start studies at Harvard University in the fall of 2020. However, the Boston lecture hall has switched to remote lectures in northern Helsinki due to the coronavirus.

“My feelings are really contradictory. I’ve never been to Harvard, so luckily I don’t know where I’ll stay except. The time difference is worst when you have to attend lectures in the middle of the night in Finnish time.”