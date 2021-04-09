Silicon Valley topic Dating applications are a huge business. Erika Haavisto’s documentary shows what algorithms do to people’s minds.

Every sweep and like of a dating app is a huge business. In her new documentary, Erika Haavisto, who lives in New York, studies the logic of dating applications and their effects on people’s lives.

“It’s a game this is all. Dating platforms are games and each of us plays a game of our own. ” Erika Haavisto says and sighs via video call from his home in Manhattan, New York.

He is currently working on his documentary, which analyzes the logic of dating applications. It passes Like a Virgin as Haavisto feels like a virgin in a digital dating jungle.