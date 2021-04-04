Silicon Valley topic Cannabis finally broke in the United States. Already two-thirds of Americans are in favor of legalization.

In 2020, cannabis sales in the United States increased by 67 percent. Already two-thirds of Americans are in favor of legalization.

Crown spring is considered a turning point in the history of U.S. cannabis. Where many other businesses were allowed to put the tag on the hatch, and not even the hairdresser could visit, cannabis sales continued.

The magic word became “essential business”. The definition elevated cannabis sales in 30 states to the same licensed group as pharmacies and hospitals.