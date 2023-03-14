The ax of layoffs hits Meta again. The company they own Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram announced the cut of another ten thousand jobs after last November it had launched the elimination of eleven thousand employees.

It is Mark Zuckerberg himself, number one of the holding, who broke the news on social media and prepared the ground for the new round of the plan to reduce costs. The leaders of Meta “in the coming months will announce a restructuring plan, canceling low priority projects and reducing the hiring rate – he declared – I have made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our team which deals with the selection and recruitment of personnel”, he explained. “It will be tough and there’s no getting around it. It will mean saying goodbye to talented colleagues who have been part of our success,” adds Zuckerberg, specifying that Meta will also close another 5,000 open positions for which no recruits have yet been made.

The new wave of layoffs rewards the stock which, after the announcement, posted a gain of 6.15% on Wall Street. The market appreciates the improvement in the credit profile thanks to a cut plan that allows costs to be reduced by 2023 in a range between 86-92 billion dollars against the 96-101 billion estimated last year. Meta’s crisis is part of that of other Big Techs such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter which, thanks to the post-pandemic backlash, have cut tens of thousands of jobs and are reviewing their investments to reposition themselves on the market. For Meta, the new headcount cut is linked to the financial targets set for 2023, the year that Zuckerberg has renamed the “Year of Efficiency”. An obligatory step to cope with costs that have become excessive amid falling sales and a persistent slowdown in advertising revenues, in a business also affected by competition with aggressive realities such as Tik Tok.

The strategy aims at eliminate projects that do not perform well or they are no longer crucial and in the crosshairs, according to rumors, Reality Labs could also end up there, the division of Meta that deals with the metaverse and which has accumulated losses of over 20 billion. “We plan to announce restructurings and layoffs in our technology groups at the end of April, and then in our business groups in late May – warned Zuckerberg – in a limited number of cases, it may be necessary to go until the end of the year” and ” Our timelines for the international teams will also be different.”

S&P Global: “Limited Risks”

Rating agency S&P Global sees “limited contagion risk” to European banks from bankruptcy Silicon Valley Bank. “It is unlikely” that the institutions of the Old Continent have “significant direct exposures” to Svb while “we do not see any European bank among those we evaluated that has the same funding and business profile” as the Californian institution. However, S&P recognizes that bankruptcy “it shook the confidence” and that a tightening of collection conditions “could highlight financial fragility and require careful and pragmatic management by the authorities”.

Bruegel: “Europe does not risk”

No risk of contagion from the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank: there will be no need for ‘whatever it takes’ measures along the lines of the maxi-stimulus plan launched in 2012 by the then ECB president Mario Draghi. To underline it is analyst Zsolt Darvas, senior fellow at the Bruegel economic think tank in Brussels, on the case of the bankruptcy of the start-up and venture capital bank of the US tech district. “I don’t see any risk of a financial crisis in the American economy, nor in that of the euro area because we are faced with banks that are not large and mostly of a regional type,” he explains in an interview with theAdnkronos. Furthermore, he adds, “after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, financial regulation has become much stricter” to avoid new crises in the system.

“The markets – Darvas continues – always respond nervously to perturbations but I don’t see risks at all like those that led to Draghi’s ‘whatever it takes'”, because “on that occasion there was a systemic risk that put government bonds of high-debt countries such as Italy and Spain are under pressure“, today however “we are faced with the collapse of small and regional banks” without repercussions on bonds. The analyst also does not expect a stop or a slowdown in monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve or the Eurotower, demanded by various fringes of politics and public opinion. ”I don’t think that either the Fed or the ECB will suspend or slow down the path of raising interest rates – he concludes – as they are very small turbulences and inflation is still very high “.

Patuelli (Abi): “Italy safer”

“Banks blow up for two reasons: liquidity shortages or capital solidity problems. I suspect that the combination of the two occurred for this American bank”. This was stated by the president of the Italian banking association, Antonio Patuelli, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, referring to the Silicon Valley Bank crack. “This bank had been exempted from meeting liquidity requirementsbut deregulation in the United States comes from afar: it was one of the causes first of the subprime crisis and then of the big crash of Lehman Brothers and now of Svb”, reflects the number one of Abi.

Patuelli says he totally agrees with those who continue to ask for prudence in interest rate increases: “Maneuvers on interest rates must be carried out with prudence. The problem is having identical rules for the whole of the West and not different norms which favor someone but do not prevent the growth of difficulties. We demand that the rules on both sides of the Atlantic be applied identically“. For Patuelli, moreover, “in Italy there is an excess of regulation while the crises always come from Overseas“. “Strict rules are good for you! They are like preventative therapies: you endure the effort, but then you reap the benefits,” she observes.