Silicon Valley has a Finnish professor who is excited about the corona crisis: artificial intelligence can develop into a savior of everything

Risto Miikkulainen, who lives in Silicon Valley, is “controversially enthusiastic” about the corona crisis. In the artificial intelligence application developed by the professor, anyone can test pandemic management.

Human intelligence is able to handle a few variables simultaneously. When we think about how to protect ourselves from the virus, even a couple of cross-cutting things require strains from the brain. For example: what effect does going to the grocery store have on the family’s risk of infection, does hand disinfection help, or should there be a mask?

Artificial intelligence, artificial Intelligence, simultaneously handles up to a billion variables.

If the information gathered so far on the management of the corona pandemic were gathered together and processed for artificial intelligence, what could we learn from the effectiveness of the restrictions?

Although the fact that with the current measures the number of corona cases in Finland may turn into a sharp increase.

That’s what the professor says Risto Miikkulainen. He is building a pandemic based on creative artificial intelligence in the United States forecasting software, which includes data collected by the University of Oxford on restrictions, measures and rates of coronary infections and deaths related to the coronary crisis in more than 180 countries.

Miikkulainen and his team are looking for information to support decision-making in times of crisis.

Risto Miikkulainen is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, one of the largest IT schools in the United States. A side job he has is an IT giant at Cognizant, whose research director is also a professor doing his academic work: directing dissertations as well as publications and leading the construction of corona software.

Cognizant is one of the world’s largest IT solutions companies. It has billions of dollars in revenue and is headquartered in New Jersey.

However, Risto Miikkulainen answers questions from his home in Palo Alto, California. He lives in the heart of Silicon Valley because there is a family there. Spouse Riitta Katila is Professor of Industrial Economics at Stanford University.

Korona speaks to the entire scientific community, Miikkulainen says.

A new study related to the corona is published once an average of 17 minutes, Miikkulainen declined when collecting pandemic data.

Work on his software began in April.

Miikkulainen brushes his hair on the video screen and states that he is “controversially enthusiastic” about the prolongation of the corona crisis.

The number of deaths in the world as a corona is in excess of one million.

The virus makes an ugly imprint.

But the data stored from this pandemic on the application of artificial intelligence provides a completely new opportunity.

“To think that we are living in a pandemic where information comes in real time,” Miikkulainen says.

“The data set is really beautiful.”

In a pandemic by far the most important societal issue is how to minimize costs – both human and financial.

Calculating it is extremely complicated.

Limiting encounters, masks, testing, tracing, or isolating sufferers – there are dozens of non-medical influences to control the spread of the virus.

Each of them has several levels of intensity.

Are schools open or closed, and are there alternating between remote and near models? When movement restrictions come into force, do we have to stay within the four walls, as in Italy in the spring, or will we stay in a certain geographical area like Finland did when Uusimaa was closed?

The costs and benefits of each measure, as well as the impact on the economy, society and health, are different.

The goal is to be able to keep the number of infections low enough. So the medical system is not overloaded and people continue to use the services instead of stopping consuming when the virus scares them.

Miikkulainen and his group have already published an artificial intelligence application demoversion, where anyone can try to act as a pandemic power.

It is based on information gathered at Oxford University from authorities and the media in various countries – wherever it has been available. In programming, it is essential that the different constraints on different countries are presented in a uniform format. According to Miikkulainen, Oxford University has succeeded well in that.

“The work is huge, because at the same time the information and the extent of the restrictions must be interpreted,” Miikkulainen explains.

Now, more than six months after the corona crisis, the artificial intelligence system is already able to provide good estimates of the effectiveness of various measures in combating the spread of the virus.

The application has a forecast with various variables for all US states and 187 countries. Of these, so far a margin of error has been calculated for the probable accuracy of the results. For example, data for the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy are within the margin of error.

Miikkulainen clicks on the screen to see the figures for different countries and the options for them. The system always provides a forecast for six months onwards.

If you want infections to zero, the system suggests minimum restrictions. If, on the other hand, a small increase in the number of infections is accepted, a new range of restrictions is again given.

“It’s easy to get caught up in this,” he says, frowning.

The system confirms that restrictions on schools, jobs, events and travel are key. When people are close to each other indoors for a long time, the risk of infection increases.

The system also shows that the pandemic is handled very differently in different countries.

According to Miikkulainen, the management of the coronavirus in the United States has failed. In many states, the poorest possible restrictions have been chosen. It is shown in the corona figures.

The economy and people suffer the least where restrictions can be imposed as much as possible cost-effectively. The app – although not yet in its unveiled demo version – can also go back in time and find a moment when restrictions should have been imposed so that subsequent full restrictions on movement could have been avoided by less severe measures – in Britain, for example.

In the application, Finland’s forecast dated 21 September shows a sharp rise in the number of cases. However, no confidence interval has been calculated for Finland’s results, Miikkulainen says. “It is difficult to make accurate estimates for Finland because the number of cases has been so low.”

Already At the beginning of the interview, Risto Miikkulainen has changed the language to English. He regrets that he has not spoken about artificial intelligence in Finnish for 30 years.

Miikkulainen studied for a master’s degree at the Helsinki University of Technology in Otaniemi in the 1980s. He defended his dissertation in 1990 at the University of California, Los Angeles. Since then, he has remained in the United States.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, neural networks and deep learning currently mean roughly the same thing, Miikkulainen says. They have been built since the 1950s.

The industry has experienced two reputable periods, the so-called artificial ice age. During them, the hyperv curve rose rapidly and then came collapsing down when expectations and fears did not materialize.

“Only now that there is enough computing power and classified information, it is becoming clear that we can truly change the world,” says Miikkulainen.

Artificial intelligence has been used to build machine vision, language processing, speech recognition and stock market and energy consumption forecasts.

However, the future has had to be predicted by imitating the past.

“The current artificial intelligence is able to climb the nearest hill, but it does not know what kind of landscape with its possibilities opens up from there,” Miikkulainen compares.

Miikkulainen builds evolutionary intelligence, which mimics biological evolution, its mutations and choices. He believes that it will help to find completely new solutions to crisis management.

Evolutionary intelligence is particularly well-suited to solving complex problems where action needs to be prioritized.

So the landscape with its views, dimensions and options is starting to open up.

The difficulty in managing a coronary pandemic was initially that only old epidemiological modeling methods based on mathematical knowledge of the spread of previous infectious diseases were used. They were ill-suited to modern global society.

With the help of traditional artificial intelligence, there have been time to build numerous so-called learning models that predict the spread of the corona.

However, Miikkula’s corona software is one step ahead, on the “border” of creative evolutionary intelligence.

It shows opportunities.

It can also open up a hopeful view of other huge problems. Climate change could be solved in the same way, Miikkulainen says.

Miikkulainen estimates that this pandemic is not yet resolved with artificial intelligence, but it will help in the next crisis at the latest.

“Artificial intelligence presents alternatives with their consequences and finds alternatives that can work better than existing solutions. However, people decide how to act, ”he emphasizes.

Pandemic has accelerated the development of technology, according to the professor of artificial intelligence. The world had to take on an accelerated digital leap when moving to telecommuting.

“In Austin, the university campus is almost completely closed, but artificial intelligence can be built anywhere. Work efficiency increases when you don’t have to travel anywhere. ”

Miikkulainen says that there would have been a gradual transition to teleworking and distance learning anyway.

Ideas are conveyed no matter what the physical journey between people is.

In the demo version of the artificial intelligence application, the effect of the restrictions can be tested in different countries. The blue dashed line predicts the trajectory of infections in Britain so that current restrictions will continue. To enable the development process of the orange dashed line, artificial intelligence suggests strong additional restrictions.­

All restrictions will be lifted in the UK. According to artificial intelligence calculations, the number of infections rises rapidly to 1.5 million per day.­

The lightness of the constraints is prioritized. Citizens are teleworking, public transport is being restricted, masks are being used and information campaigns are continuing. The app predicts that coronary infections will rise to 8,000 a day in December.­