Employees of Silicon Valley companies complained about the remote control. This was reported by Business Insider with reference to a survey of the Blind service.

The survey was conducted among more than three thousand employees of companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook.

The majority of those surveyed (68 percent) said they felt more exhausted than working in an office before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of these respondents were among Facebook employees – 81 percent and Google – 79 percent.

Among the problems that arose at a remote location, survey participants named the difficulty of finding a balance between work and personal life and fatigue from video chats. In addition, many noted that they work longer on remote sites.

In May, it became known that a sedentary lifestyle during the period of self-isolation and remote work did not leave a trace for the health of Russians: for many, it was undermined. Citizens staying at home around the clock began to experience problems with their back, neck and joints.