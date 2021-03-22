To take the pulse of the companies that operate in the Silicon Valley, Protocol, a firm specialized in private surveys, carried out the first “Tech Employee Survey“The results astonished locals and strangers.

To achieve a certain solidity, the signature interviewed 1,504 executives throughout the country, from C-suite level executives to associates, mainly from large technology companies.

The study reveals the lack of affinity that exists between the most powerful companies on the planet and their employees. Many of whom do not agree on how they handle themselves in the public arena.

As if to get an idea of ​​the caliber of the participants, more than 40% of those surveyed worked in large technology companies with annual revenues of more than $ 500 million with more than 1,000 employees.

Big Tech players, including Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The most striking thing is that 80% of tech employees agreed that the tech industry is “too powerful.” Specifically, the players of the so-called Big Tech, which includes Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

Just a 8% indicated that they did not agree with these statements and they see nothing wrong with the advancement of these multinationals.

About 40% also believe that on the balance sheet, technology is more the harm than the benefits it brings to a society. Which highlights the fear of the negative impact of technology thrives within the industry.

The other half, made up of 45%, did not agree with this statement. In his understanding las companies worry about the negative impact that technology is taking in the world.

Yet despite these concerns, tech employees don’t see antitrust enforcement as a solution, according to the survey.

More than 68% of people want their companies to be associated or acquired by a Big Tech player and a third of those surveyed said these tech giants should be able to buy other companies.

Another issue for which they were consulted was the statute in Section 230, which was developed in response to lawsuits against Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Something that laid the foundation for the modern Internet.

This occurred in the early 1990s and offered different interpretations of whether service providers should be treated as publishers or distributors of content created by their users.

Only 62% of tech workers said they were aware of Section 230. 65% recognized that technology companies should not hold the content of their websites and products responsible.

This suggests that accept that reforms need to be implemented, but are not sure how they will be carried out, according to the survey.

Among several controversial efforts to limit Chinese dominance, the Trump administration passed strict trade restrictions and banned Chinese social media apps.

These actions seriously affected to US tech affiliates (Huawei, TikTok) that are heavily reliant on China for your production capabilities.

More than 55% of the technology staff in the survey said that the limitations of the United States They “went too far” for Asian tech companies.

In addition, more than 60% pledged to work closely with Chinese technology companies in the United States.