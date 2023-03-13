The US authorities announced on Sunday measures to rescue all the money deposited in the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and a second failed bank, and they promised that other institutions will help to solve the needs of the clients.

US officials unveiled sweeping moves on Sunday to fully bail out depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank and vowing other institutions will help meet client needs, while announcing that regulators had closed a second technology bank.

In a joint statement, the financial agencies and the Treasury Department said that SVB depositors would have access to “all their money” from Monday, March 13, and that US taxpayers would not pay for the disaster.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and eThe Treasury Department said that the “full reinstatement” would be made to Signature Bank depositorsa New York-based regional-tier lender with considerable cryptocurrency exposure that was shuttered on Sunday after its shares plunged.

And in a potentially important precedent, the Fed announced that it will make additional funds available to help banks meet the needs of their depositors, including withdrawals.

“We are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” the agencies said in the statement.

“The US banking system remains resilient and on a solid footing,” due in large part to reforms made after the 2008 financial crisis, which introduced new safeguards for the banking industry, they added.

“These reforms, combined with today’s actions, demonstrate our commitment to taking the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.”

US President Joe Biden promised in a statement Sunday night that he would hold “accountable” those responsible for bank failures, and added that on Monday morning he will address the nation to give a reassuring message about the banking system.

Avoid “contagion”



The FDIC guarantees deposits, but only up to $250,000 per customer and per bank. Federal banking law, however, would allow the FDIC to protect uninsured deposits if failure to do so would put the system at risk, the Washington Post reported.

Regulators on Friday seized control of the SVB, a key lender among US start-ups since the 1980s, following a wave of massive withdrawals from its clients that left the bank struggling to fend for itself.

Economist Janeth Yellen.

Hours before the joint statement on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government wanted to avoid financial “contagion” from the collapse of SVB, but ruled out a bailout for the entity.

“We want to make sure that problems that exist in one bank don’t create contagion to others that are strong,” Yellen said during an interview with CBS.

With the future of the bank and its billions of dollars in deposits in limbo, officials from the three agencies raced to devise a solution just hours before markets in Asia opened, and to prevent a potential financial panic. Yellen told CBS that the US government wanted to “make sure that the problems of one bank don’t spread to others that are healthy.”

Investors punished the banking sector on Thursday after learning of the extent of SVB’s problems, but shares in some large banks reported gains on Friday. Amid concerns, shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange opened lower on Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index shedding 0.92%.

no ransom



Since Friday, calls for a bailout of the SVB have been known from the technological and financial sectors. Yellen assured, however, that the reforms carried out after the financial crisis of 2008 closed the door to that possibility.

“During the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of big banks that were bailed out… and the reforms that have been put in place mean we’re not going to do that again,” he said.

In their joint statement on the latest banking problems and efforts to protect SBV and Signature depositors, the agencies emphasized that shareholders and certain holders of unsecured debt will not be protected and that senior management has been removed.

Following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the subsequent financial collapse, US regulators required major banks to hold additional capital in case of problems. US and European authorities also organize regular “stress tests” designed to uncover vulnerabilities in the largest banks.

The collapse of SVB represents the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 crisis by volume of assets. Little known to the general public, SVB specialized in financing start-ups and had become the 16th largest bank in the country by assets: at the end of 2022 it had $209 billion in assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits. .

The company boasted that “nearly half” of its tech and bioscience ventures are financed by US investors, leading many to worry about the potential ripple effects of its collapse.

