As found out by Estadão, Brazilian startups that had reserves at the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) began to move on Thursday, 9, to try to withdraw the money from the North American bank. Guidance for withdrawals came from entrepreneurs and investment managers – those who opted to empty their accounts on Thursday managed to complete the transaction without major problems.

Bernardo Brites, founder of Trace Finance, a startup whose platform allows other startups to move funds in the United States, said that since Thursday his clients had withdrawn US$ 100 million from SVB. Part of the money returned to Brazil and part remains in dollars in an international account that Trace opened for customers.

“Between yesterday (Thursday) and today (yesterday), we had 350 registrations for the international account. There are US$ 3 billion from Brazilian startups in line to be withdrawn. We do not recommend leaving money in the SVB,” he said.

manager recommendation

Investor Frederico Guesser, from the Caravela Capital manager, said that he recommended that the investment fund’s startup portfolio withdraw the amounts allocated in the bank – seen until then as an “easy” solution to open an account in American territory instead of more traditional institutions. of the sector.

“All of our startups managed to cash out,” said he, whose fund has invested in startups in Brazil like Caju, Different and EmCasa. In his opinion, the closure of the American bank has little impact on the ecosystem in Brazil, since the number of startups that store volumes of money in dollars is low – which would harm the financial management of the company, which operates in real.

“This crisis is good for teaching founders that deposits and banks are sensitive issues,” he said. “The liquidity crisis proves that no one is safe.”

