An employee of the Silicon Valley Bank speaks this Friday with clients of the institution, whose closure has been announced this morning. Jeff Chiu (AP)

The US banking regulators have intervened on the morning of this Friday the Silicon Valley Bank before the rapid flight of deposits that it suffered. The intervention of the California-based entity, whose main clients are entrepreneurs and technology companies from its state and from Massachusetts, ends two days of uncertainty in which its shares plummeted on the stock market, after they were announced his plans to increase capital and the sale at a loss of an important portfolio of bonds so as not to run out of liquidity.

The sudden bankruptcy of the institution, the sixteenth largest in the US, has brought to the memory of analysts the worst of the financial crisis that was at the origin of the Great Recession. Although little known internationally for its work more focused on companies, this is the second largest fall of a US bank, only behind Washington Mutual, which collapsed in 2008. In the midst of the crisis, regulators have tried to provide certainty . “All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday, March 13, 2023,” said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the public body that controls the financial institution created in 1982.

Hundreds of people have gone to the bank’s offices throughout the morning of this Friday to withdraw their money. Dor Levi, one of Lyft’s top executives, was among them, according to journalist Eric Newcomer. The businessman went to the bank’s Manhattan offices, but was prevented from entering. The company asked the New York police for help. Fears among users had grown in recent days, when it was reported that the bank had approached Goldman Sachs to help with a $2 billion sale of shares. The operation was attempted to be carried out in secret, but when the users met, they came to get their money. This caused the bank’s leadership to quickly look for a buyer on Friday, but banking regulators intervened to stop time running out.

The uninsured, that is, all those with more than $250,000 in their accounts (234,000 euros at current exchange rates), will have a more difficult time: they will receive an advance next week, and a certificate indicating the remaining amount of their funds. When the bank’s assets are sold, they will charge more, although right now there is no guarantee that they will recover everything. It is still unknown how many affected there are, but as of December 31, 2022, the bank had some 209,000 million dollars in assets (196,000 million euros) and 175,400 million in deposits.

The FDIC has informed that another banking institution, the National Bank of Santa Clara, has been created to absorb the clients and accounts of Silicon Valley Bank. “At the time of closing, the number of depositors who exceeded the insurance coverage limits was undetermined,” the statement said. The figure will be available in the coming days, once the Santa Clara bank obtains the additional information from the accounts and contacts the clients. The FDIC has asked all depositors with balances greater than $250,000 to contact them. directly by phone. The new institution is unlikely to be able to pay back Silicon Valley Bank’s biggest clients anytime soon.

To reassure the bank’s customers, the regulator has reported that the headquarters of Silicon Valley Bank and all its franchises will reopen their doors on Monday. Online banking services and apps will also be available.

The case not only brings the financial crisis back to the fore. It was also the first failure of a bank in 2023. To find the closest precedent, one must go back to October 2020, when the Almena State Bank of Kansas closed, although due to its smaller size, its implications were less, unlike the Silicon Valley Bank, which has caused the four big banks to leave 52,000 in recent days and declines in the stock markets around the world.

The bankruptcy of the bank is a blow to the technological heart of California, which is in turn one of the most important engines of the local economy. Silicon Valley Bank was at the epicenter, in an area that was the cradle of start ups. It managed to position itself as an institution store and highly specialized in an environment full of adversities, such as those faced by entrepreneurs in their early years, when it is difficult to obtain loans due to lack of income. His clients included, among others, the venture capital funds Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Partners; Beyond Meat, an artificial meat company that went public three years ago; the communication giant Discovery.

In its most recent public profile to attract clients, published last January, Silicon Valley Bank claimed to provide its services to about 50% of US companies financed with venture capital. Among its main clients were startups focused on health. These represented 44% of its portfolio last year. The figure represented a drop from previous years. In 2015, executives boasted business with 65% of startup companies.

The strategy then was to become the first bank, the one in which new entrepreneurs matured their projects until they were ready to make the leap to larger institutions. In the past decade, the institution has shown sustained growth, expanding its lending capacity by 25% every year since 2012. This has led them to transcend their natural borders of San Francisco and Boston, the main environments for companies. The bank’s money also backed projects by companies in Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Although it is the most serious, this has not been the only stage of turbulence for the bank. In 2001, stocks lost 50% of their value when the tech bubble burst. In more than two decades, however, they managed to come back and were the first bank for more than 660 unicorns, start-ups that have a valuation of more than 1,000 million dollars. Now, his name joins that of other fallen banks as analysts, investors and authorities monitor possible contagion.

