Silicon Valley Bank, the US government and a British giant move

The failure sudden of Silicon Valley Bankthe 18th institution by capital of the United Statesdid stir the markets and the bags global they are collapse peak after the announcement. But they register now two signals which they seem to have reassured investors. The first is the one coming from USAthe US government, in fact, has promised that all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank will be refunded. This move seems to have stopped the bleeding of trust on Wall Street. The other news still to be deciphered but which sends a signal to the marketsis relative to the choice of Hsbc. The British branch of Silicon Valley Bank UK (for which the Bank of England filed for insolvency after the crack) was sold right at Hsbc: announced the British government. HSBC Holdings plc is one of largest banking groups of the world.

And the first institute of European credit by capitalisation, its headquarters are located in the HSBC Tower in the Docklands of London. Meanwhile, the descent into the field of american governmentwhich has promised that all Silicon Valley Bank deposits will be repaid, seems to stop the bleeding of trust on Wall Street where i futures clickwith those on the Nasdaq which rise by 2%, pulling the sprint to the S&P 500 (+1.8%) and the Dow Jones (+1.2%). The prediction of one Less aggressive Fed it also sends US bonds racing, with yields on two-year Treasuries dropping almost 20 basis points, and makes the dollardown on all currencies and in decrease of 0.7% with the euro, with which it exchanges above 1.07.

