Q&A between Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and Tesla, and a user of the social network. The theme is Silicon Valley Bank (Svb), the Californian bank in bankruptcy and which had as customers a large part of the California technology companies financed by venture capital companies. “I think Twitter could buy SVB and turn it into a digital bank,” wrote one Twitter user. “I’m open to the idea” Elon Musk always replies in a tweet. It’s still early to understand if the eccentric entrepreneur is serious or not or if it was just a joke.