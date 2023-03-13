The US government announced that all customers of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all their deposits on Monday morning. The Federal Reserve later announced it was creating a new lending facility for banks, designed to shore them up against the financial risks caused by Friday’s SVB crash. The Washington Post reports it.

“Today we are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by building public confidence in our banking system,” said a joint statement from the Treasury Department, the Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. “This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to fulfill its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit for households and businesses in a way that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”