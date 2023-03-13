The closing of the Silicon Valley Bank occurred in the past few hours will have some consequences also on the market for video gamesgoing to particularly affect some development teams and companies that work with eSports.

It was inevitable that among the realities subsidized by the SVB there were software houses and organizations active in the eSport scene, for example it is not clear what will happen to the 300,000 dollar donation to the center of the SoLa I CAN Foundation created in collaboration with Riot Games.

We also talk about investments in Roblox Corporation for 150 million dollars and the mobile developer Games2Win, which would have received 6 million dollars, while more realities and situations are emerging in these hours.

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank apparently occurred following a general economic situation which saw a revision of the financing conditions and which led to huge losses for the institution, losses that caused a “bank run” of enormous proportions.

In practice it happened that some large investors, starting from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, decided out of the blue to withdraw your money from the bankgenerating a ripple effect that resulted in the rapid emptying of the institute’s coffers.