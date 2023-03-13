In the world there are large banking entities, which can be considered the most important in the economy of a country, which is why top-level companies tend to safeguard their profits in said entities. One of them is Silicon Valley Bank, which managed to forge its way and now for some reason it is reported collapsed.

The first thing that sites like Guardian make known to us as part of the crash was that the initial shock to the market with the Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020 It quickly ushered in a startup period for startups and established tech companies, as consumers spent heavily on digital devices and services.

Thanks to the money that came to the bank, BLS invested heavily in long-term US government bonds, including mortgage-backed ones. These were, for all intents and purposes, as safe as the houses. However, the Federal Reserve began raising rates rapidly to combat inflation, and this led to the bond portfolio of BLS begin to lose significant value.

Inflation led many of the clients to withdraw large amounts of their deposits to the bank, and it is reported that BLS He didn’t have enough cash on hand, so he started selling some of his bonds at huge losses, scaring off investors and clients. So it was a matter of time before the collapse was reported, this with the sale of its assets.

Although there were losses, what triggered the collapse began on March 8, when Silicon announced a capital raising of 1.750 million dollars. He told investors he needed to plug the hole caused by the sale of his failing bond portfolio.

Clearly the banking crisis is not going to happen soon, but by now they are in some danger, so they must know how to move their cards and stabilize their mobility of assets.

Via: Guardian

editor’s note: Wow, the biggest hit has been related to earnings from Covid-19, but it was clear that one day inflation was going to affect it too. We’ll see if Silicon stabilizes in the coming months.