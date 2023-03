Top bank for US tech startups under federal regulators’ scrutiny | Photo: EFE Agency

The main financing bank for startups, Silicon Valley Back (SVB), in the United States was closed, this Friday (10), by American Regulatory Agencies. It is the biggest failure of a US bank since Washington Mutual in 2008.

The closure was determined by lack of liquidity and insolvency, and as a way to guarantee protection of all insured deposits. The California Department of Financial Protection, where the entity is headquartered, explained in a statement that it took ownership of the SVB, and transferred the management of its assets to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

In a note, the FDIC announced that it has taken steps to protect deposits and that all customers with insured funds will have full access to them by next Monday.

SVB struggled to raise cash to cover the loss from selling assets hit by the rise in interest rates. Last Wednesday, the bank announced that it would seek a capital increase to deal with the financial difficulties, which led it to dispose of investments in the order of US$21 billion, with a loss of around 1.8 billion. And the financial crisis led to a wave of withdrawals by customers, and sent the company’s share price down, which affected the banking sector in general.

Shares in the SVB plunged 60% on Thursday and fell another 68% on Friday before being suspended. The bank had assets of $209 billion and deposits worth approximately $175.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. This is one of the largest bank failures since the 2008 crisis and one of the largest in US history.

With information from the EFE Agency.