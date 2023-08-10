Through Amazon you can buy a Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD with heatsink compatible with PC and PS5. The discount will last until midnight today, August 10, 2023. The discounted price is €129.99, but with the Lightning offer you get another €6.50 of additional discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price it was €164.99 and is now at the lowest price ever on the platform. The product is sold by SP Europe and Fulfilled by Amazon.

The Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD it is compatible with both computers and PS5. Read speed is up to 7,300MB/s and write speed is up to 6,800MB/s. It has a heat sink that guarantees maximum efficiency even in hot periods during long gaming sessions.