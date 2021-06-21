Sileri: “Error on the vaccine mix. Hope? Problems with his toilet”

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy continues, even if all the numbers are decreasing, thanks to the massive vaccination campaign underway. Half of the population has indeed received at least one dose of the serum, but the risk is that the indecision shown by the government on the vaccine mix and on AstraZeneca it may lead to a slowdown, with people confused about what to do. “There was a communication error on the part of the Ministry of Health – explains Pierpaolo Sileri to the Press – within the department there are great professionals, but also various things that could work much better. It would have been more sensible to leave the option of doing the second dose with AstraZeneca, for those who prefer to avoid the heterologous, which is still the safest and most effective solution “.

“But the AstraZeneca vaccine – continues Sileri alla Stampa – continues to be authorized by the EMA over the age of 18, therefore, if one wants to do the booster with that, it is right that he can do it. Then, as a doctor, I would make some distinctions. rigorous in recommending Pfizer or Moderna for women under 50 and I would always avoid giving AstraZeneca to young people under 30. I myself have been having serious communication problems within the ministry for more than a year, mainly with the cabinet of the minister. To understand this, I am the one who did not have access to the minutes of the CTS, who made countless proposals, without ever having an answer “.