Elections, poor Luigino is left with only the humiliation of a candidacy begged by the Democratic Party near Bibbiano

And there is another (perhaps, the conditional is a must in some cases) out of the way. The florid Pier Paolo Silerithe “flying surgeon”, the Undersecretary and then Deputy Minister of Health (a real Covid-star, by the way) he announced in a homemade style that he will not be re-nominated. But things are a little different. To begin with Sileri is a “zombie”as Beppe Grillo defined it by inserting it in the appropriate list of dead man walking.

Indeed the former pentastellato is one of the traitors who followed Luigi Di Maio in the unsuccessful adventure of Together for the Future which after only one month is became Civic Commitment – thanks to the husband Bruno Tabacci – and now it’s just a problem. Another nice package pulled by the shrewd Emilian politician at Luigino.

But let’s get back to him. Sileri was trumpeted in the risky maneuver to save the Draghi governmentmore than anything else to save his post as both parliamentary and undersecretary. It was the idea of ​​Giggino ‘to file to survive until the end of the term then God would have provided.

Then we saw what happened. Conte has imposed stringent programmatic conditions e the premier Mario Draghi has left the game despite having a solid majority (case, by the way, still quite obscure). At this point Di Maio and the zombie companions are left with the match in hand and they have become the landing ground of the infamous and feared “Padulo bird”, an Italian specialty.

Di Maio immediately thought of saving his vinaviliche verso ed he escaped from Tabacci except to take another historic stick on the gums already tried, by Carlo Calenda who does not want it in the same company. Poor Luigino is left with only the humiliation of a candidacy begged by the Democratic Party near Bibbiano, right in the party he hated and vilified.

But in all this game the places have shrunk. The only save is Di Maio who perhaps genuflecting even more will be able to get two seats for the loyal Vincenzo Spadafora And Laura Castelli and certainly the “saved” do not include the thriving surgeon who then, promptly sniffed the air, first responded with a very fascist “I do not care” to the Elevato and then said that will not be re-nominated anymore because he is a doctor, a surgeon and is only lent to politics and then down the usual rigmarole of banality.

However, he did not fail to leak a secret that has shocked the world chancelleries: not better identified center – right parties would have offered him a seat, but he did not, stoically refused to respond to the call of medicine. All to try to mask the terrible truth: Sileri has been fucked twice. A first by his former mentor Beppe Grillo and the second by the “false prophet” Luigi Di Maio.

We would not like Sileri to remedy a third thrombus now when he returns to the hospitala bit like those inmates who have committed infamous crimes and that their cell mates then brutalize with sneers and laughter. Sic transit gloria mundi.

