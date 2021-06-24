The final round of Euro 2020 in London? “I think this is a problem that must be well considered, because if there is a trend in infections in the United Kingdom like the one we are observing, determining a mobility from other countries that have a lower number of vaccinated people can create problems”. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health Paolo Sileri, who spoke at Radio Cusano Campus.

Alternative

–

Sileri added: “As far as you can do the swabs, the problem is a completed vaccination. To minimize the risk, perhaps another solution should be thought of. I say this today, there are still several days to go, I would keep the situation under observation, but some doubts in disputing the final stages in a country affected by an increase in infections there is. If the trend continues to be this or even worsens, another situation should probably be taken into consideration or more stringent rules should be inserted, such as quarantine for who returns after watching the game “.