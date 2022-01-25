“We will make your life difficult”. Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health, thus addresses the guest no vax and no green pass in Di Martedì’s study, on La7. “They criticize the vaccine, they criticize the green pass, they criticize the swab but then they come to us on broadcast. And on television the green pass or the swab is required, to come on TV the rule is respected,” says Sileri. “Stay at home … To protect the Italians, we will make your life as difficult as we are doing because the unvaccinated and those who do not respect the rules are dangerous”, he adds, addressing his interlocutor.

In the election of the President of the Republic, the case of the no green pass deputy Sara Cunial also stands out, who has been denied access to the drive-in seat, where positive or quarantined parliamentarians are admitted: “It is almost tenderness, the rules respected by overwhelming majority of Italians are fundamental for a democracy. Italians respect the rules even to go to bars. The rules are fundamental for a democracy, if you don’t follow the rules you are out of the system “.