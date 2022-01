The Toyota Camry 2.4 Linea Sol of Roel Schippers (66) drives like a king. Leather upholstery, everything electric and silently up to 200 kilometers per hour. With the sun on it, the dark green paint shines at its best. Yet this Japanese does not stand out at all in the streets and no, his owner does not think that is an insult.

