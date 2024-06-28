Venice, silent scene in protest at the final exam: three students promoted

All three rebellious students from the Foscarini high school in Venice have been promoted. After receiving a low grade in the Greek paper, they had decided to make a silent show of the final exam. This act of disobedience was a form of protest against what they felt was an unfair judgment on their written Greek test during the second phase of the exam. Despite the risk of failure, Linda Conchetto, Virginia Gonzales y Herrera and Lucrezia Novello chose to make a silent scene in front of the examiners.

They were promoted with votes between 67/100 and 71/100. This result also made clear their determination to fight for a fair and just exam for all students involved. Their protest was not isolated: out of fourteen candidates in their course, ten received severe evaluations from the external commission from Mestre. This episode sparked a broader discussion on the transparency and impartiality of the evaluation process during high school graduation exams, reflecting the three students’ willingness to defend not only their rights, but also those of their classmates.

Linda, a student with excellent academic performance who maintained an average of 8 in Greek, received a grade of 6.5 in the Greek version of the exam. This result prompted an unprecedented reaction from her: instead of answering the commission’s questions during the oral exam, she chose to protest with an eloquent gesture. He read a statement to the commission, explaining that he would not participate in the oral exam not out of fear or lack of preparation, but because he did not intend to accept a judgment that he believed did not reflect his commitment and knowledge. This decision had a significant impact on her classmates, Virginia and Lucrezia, who decided to follow her example. They too refused to undergo the oral exam as a sign of solidarity and dissent towards the evaluation process.