«For the freedom fighters». They are the letters carved on the Solovetsky stone, the monument to the victims of political repression, transformed into a makeshift memorial honoring Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin's main opponent. Shortly after Navalny's death in a penal colony in the Russian Arctic was announced, people began bringing flowers to the monument as a final tribute to the politician. Although the official causes of his death are yet to be ascertained, the responsibility of the Russian government appears obvious to those present. “It was a demonstrative murder,” says Olga, seventy-nine years old, as she leaves a match on the memorial. “To show us that nothing can stop the government, I want the whole world to know, so that people don't think it was an accident,” says the woman. In her voice a mixture of anger and desperation. Although the news of Navalny's death has not yet been confirmed by his family and closest allies, little doubt remains about the opponent's fate. An atmosphere of resignation hovers over the small crowd.

“I would have liked Navalny to be like Nelson Mandela in South Africa,” says Ivan, a twenty-eight-year-old boy. “That he would get out of prison and start democratization in Russia, but not all stories end well.” Ivan is an activist in the election campaign of Boris Nadezhdin, the only anti-war candidate to challenge Putin in the presidential elections to be held in March. Like Navalny in the 2018 presidential election, Nadezhdin was excluded from participating in the elections, according to many, by direct order of the Kremlin. But while Navalny then declared protests across the country, few expect the same from Nadezhdin. «Nadezhdin will not take Navalny's place, he does not have the same charisma, nor the same strength of spirit», admits another activist. “Navalny will always remain the number one opponent,” says a third. Towards evening, a hundred people gathered in front of the monument. Few compared to the thousands that take to the streets at the same time in cities around the world. But many considering the intensification of repression in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. «We don't deserve a hero like that – says Olga, the woman with the match. It's our fault, we don't protest.” Little by little, the snow-covered stone is covered with red carnations. The police let it happen: only a police van is parked not far away and, some say, agents from the anti-extremism center in civilian clothes are monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, the memorial has been covered in carnations and roses. Among the flowers, there is also a black and white photo of Navalny and, next to it, a sheet of paper with a message he left some time ago to the Russian people in case he was killed: “Don't give up!”.