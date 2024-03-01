Hearing problems affect 7 million Italians (almost 12% of the population). In 3 cases out of 10, they are over 70 years old. Often due to neglected diseases, ear pathologies can be cured if diagnosed in time, and for this reason a new healthcare approach based on prevention, specialist visits and new guidelines is needed. These are some of the topics addressed today in Rome during the press conference 'Deafness: a silent pandemic', organized on the occasion of the third national SIOeChCf–Siaf day of awareness on ear diseases and hearing disorders, on the initiative of the Italian Society of Otolaryngology and cervico-facial surgery (SIOeChCF) and the Italian Society of Audiology and Phoniatrics (Siaf).

The initiative, which took place in sharing intentions with World Hearing Day established by the World Health Organization (WHO), was an opportunity to break down the stigma and reluctance surrounding hearing loss (hearing loss) , promoting a change in perspective on hearing care and encouraging a proactive approach. Hearing health is indeed a recognized public health priority and there is a need to increase awareness of its importance. Often – experts point out – hearing loss is thought of as a disease to be treated with hearing aids regardless of the cause. But is not so. Hearing loss is actually a symptom of several pathological conditions that can be resolved if diagnosed in time, but which become permanent if neglected. For this reason, at the first sign, it is absolutely necessary to be examined by an ENT doctor or an audiologist: the only figures who can diagnose the type of problem and identify the correct treatment.

Deafness can be caused by a number of conditions. “They range from genetic and hereditary diseases such as otosclerosis – explains Giovanni Danesi, former president of SIOeChCf – to chronic ear infections in both childhood and adults, which must be promptly treated in order to prevent neural decay of hearing, to pathologies viral and non-viral infections, such as meningitis which can lead to deafness and which must be treated promptly before the cochlea becomes ossified, up to benign tumor pathologies such as tumors of the acoustic nerve”.

These pathologies “must be subject to continuous surveillance through screening or collective awareness campaigns – highlights Danesi – so that an early diagnosis is possible, as these are time-dependent conditions. The exorbitant cost arises precisely from the lack of a correct diagnostic and therapeutic framework. of deafness – calculable at around 36 billion euros per year – and due to welfare costs, disability and related assistance, accompanying the patient with cognitive delay, abstention from work, health and rehabilitation costs and related related activities”.

As confirmed by Domenico Cuda, director of the Otolaryngology Unit at Piacenza hospital, former president of SIOeChCf, “many people arrive at the diagnosis late with consequences that cannot always be remedied. Other people, however, adopt inappropriate solutions, risking leaving diseases undiagnosed potentially serious”. These are “ever-increasing numbers – adds Sara Ghiselli, specialist in audiology and phoniatry, director of the hospital department of otolaryngology, Auditory Implant Center Clinic of the 'Guglielmo da Saliceto' Hospital in Piacenza – We are facing a pandemic whose consequences include a decrease of sociality, well-being and cognitive abilities, with the risk of mental deterioration in the elderly and delays in linguistic development in children. We speak of a 'silent' pandemic not only because it involves hearing impairment, but also because it refers to pathologies neglected that require urgent attention from institutions”.

Returning to the data, Nicola Quaranta, Siaf president, recalls that “30% of subjects over 70 have hearing loss” and, citing recent studies, recalls that “hearing loss in adulthood represents a significant risk factor, modifiable for the development of cognitive impairment in the elderly. Early diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss using hearing aids and cochlear implants can slow down and prevent cognitive impairment in the elderly.” Currently “hearing loss affects over 1.5 billion people, or 20% of the world population”, remarks Stefano Berrettini, University of Pisa, former Siaf president, reporting the data from the recent 'Word report on hearing' of the WHO 2021.

Even if “in the majority of cases these are mild forms – continues Berrettini – a substantial part of patients, around 430 million, have moderate, severe or profound hearing loss which, if not adequately managed, can have a negative impact on the ability to carry out daily activities and on quality of life”. A hearing deficit in childhood, “if not diagnosed and treated early and adequately, can have negative consequences on the development of hearing and language skills, but also on learning, on the psychological and global development of the child, with inevitable future repercussions on the inclusion social and work”. In particular, hearing loss affects “1-2 newborns out of a thousand, but the prevalence rises 10-20 times if we consider” those who have had “a hospitalization in neonatal intensive care. From 5 to 9 years the prevalence rises to 1 .5% and 1.7% between the ages of 9 and 14. Today, thanks to neonatal audiological screening, children with hearing impairments can have a linguistic and global development that is very close to that of their normal-hearing peers”.

The SIOeChF president, Piero Nicolai, underlines the commitment of the scientific society “in organizing initiatives in which public opinion is raised towards the many pathologies that specialists in the sector face. Not treating deafness in old age increases more 5 times the risk of dementia in these patients.” On the importance of managing deafness in the geriatric field, the former president of the Italian Society of Hospital and Territorial Geriatrics (Sigot), Alberto Pilotto, recalls the importance, in the elderly, of “including” in the “multifunctional evaluation also the of hearing”.

In closing, Cuda raised the crucial issue of the establishment of a national observatory on deafness, stating that “we must pay attention to the data and growing trends and address the problem of hearing loss with specialized expertise. Currently, there is a lack of awareness and an inconsistency in the diagnosis and management of hearing loss. The establishment of a national observatory on deafness, which periodically brings together not only professionals but all the stakeholders involved, could guarantee adequate management of this constantly evolving challenge”. Also participating in the press conference in the Nassyria room were Senator Elena Murelli, member of the Social Affairs Commission, who introduced for a remote greeting the Honorable Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State for Health, and the speakers Giovanni Satta, Orfeo Mazzella, both members of the X Permanent Commission, together with the Honorable Ilenia Malavasi, member of the XII Commission of the Chamber of Social Affairs.