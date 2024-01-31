Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

New studies on Long Covid show that people still have to fear serious complications years after a corona infection. Even with a mild course.

Munich – It has now been four years since the first corona cases appeared. The pandemic may be over, but the virus is still circulating. Cases last rose in Germany before Christmas. Scientists are working hard to find out more about Covid-19. But a lot is still unexplored, such as long-term consequences (Long Covid). A fear seems to be coming true here.

People can probably suffer “silent organ damage” years after a corona infection. (Symbolic image) © YAY Images/Imago

Already at the beginning of 2022, a Hamburg study showed that it itself Organ damage can occur after a mild course of corona. Unvaccinated subjects showed weaker cardiac output, less lung volume, and more frequent signs of previous leg vein thrombosis, which increase the risk of pulmonary embolism. But there is now apparently increasing evidence that Covid illness can trigger serious complications years after infection.

Long Covid: Coronavirus can probably cause “silent organ damage” – people don’t even notice it

It is now known that SARS-CoV-2 can damage the lungs, heart, brain, kidneys and blood vessels. “Some may have silent organ damage that is asymptomatic, meaning people are not aware of it. It needs more research, but it is very concerning,” said cardiologist Rae Duncan Sky News. The doctor, who has a doctorate, deals with cardiovascular complications as a result of a coronavirus infection.

One in the magazine in early 2023 Cardiocular Research Published British study showed that unvaccinated patients have a higher risk of death and cardiovascular disease for at least 18 months after infection. The results were obtained from data from 160,000 people who were infected in the first year of the pandemic, when vaccinations were not yet available.

Long Covid researcher warns: “Corona was never just a cold”

Duncan also pointed this out at Xthat the probability of dying within the first three weeks after the corona infection was up to 81 times higher for these people than for non-infected people. Even a year and a half later, the probability is still up to five times higher. “Covid is a spectrum, and Long Covid is just one end of it,” Duncan said. Researchers were later able to prove that Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of Long Covid.

Vaccinations for adults from Corona to flu: Which recommendations currently apply View photo series

In addition, a Canadian study makes it clear that there is still a lot of work for science to do in the area of ​​Long Covid. It determined that the Long Covid rate among people who were infected with the coronavirus at least three times was 38 percent. “Covid-19 was never just a cold. The more often you are infected, the higher your cardiovascular, neurological and endocrine risk. All of this can lead to life-altering illnesses,” Rae explained. (mt)