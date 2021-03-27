Silent opening of the Luxor Festival and a tribute to Nadia Al-Jundi

The Luxor Festival of African Cinema launched its tenth session on Friday evening, with the abolition of the technical paragraphs accompanying the opening, taking into account the state of grief in Egypt over the killing of 32 and the injury of dozens in a collision between two trains that occurred hours ago.

The attendees observed a minute of silence for the lives of the victims, while the ceremonies were limited to the official words of the organizers and the definition of competitions, films and jury.

The festival, held this year under the slogan (Ten Years of Imagination), will show more than 50 films from all over the African continent.

The tenth session bears the name of actress Madiha Yusri (1921-2018) on the occasion of her centenary of birth and is a gift to the souls of actor Mahmoud El Meligy, actor Mahmoud Yassin from Egypt, and Moroccan filmmaker Noureddine El-Sayel.

In the opening ceremony, which was held at the Karnak Temple Square, the Egyptian actress Nadia Al-Jundi was honored, while most of the other honorees were absent for various reasons.

Nadia said in a brief speech that she is happy with this honor for two reasons, the first because the honor in itself makes the artist in a state of great happiness and pushes him to advance in his artistic career, and the second is for you to find it in the ancient city of Luxor that is rooted in history.

Tunisian actress Hend Sabry was absent from honoring her infection with the Corona virus, and Egyptian director Ali Abdel-Khaleq was absent due to special circumstances, and Moroccan actor Ezz Al-Arab Al-Kaghat and film director Sheikh Omar Sisko from Mali were also absent.

Only Egyptian actor and broadcaster Samir Sabry and his fellow countryman Mohi Ismail attended to receive the honor.

The Sudanese cinema (guest of honor) will solve this year’s session after Sudanese films have re-appeared strongly in international festivals over the past few years and won prestigious awards.

Sudanese director, producer and actor Talal Afifi gave a speech on this occasion, in which he said, “In past years, we were the outcome of the accumulation of filmmakers and filmmakers in Sudan since the middle of the last century, and we were fortunate to harvest the fruit of what they planted before us.”

“We appreciate the Luxor Festival in particular because it is a qualitative festival that deals with the African issue with great interest,” he added, noting that Sudan’s participation in this session will be varied and at different levels, whether with films, jury or workshops.

The festival organized by the Young Artists Foundation today, Saturday, is showing the opening film (This is not a funeral .. it is a resurrection) from Lesotho.